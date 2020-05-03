North and South Korea exchange gunfire after Kim reappearance

On show: Kim Jong-un at a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters

North and South Korean troops have fired on each other at their border, the first such incident since the rivals took unprecedented steps to lower front-line animosities in late 2018.

Violent confrontations have occasionally occurred along the border, the world’s most heavily fortified and one of the most tense.

It is understood there were no casualties on either side and the situation has calmed because it is believed to have been initially accidental.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that North Korean troops fired several bullets at a South Korean guard post inside the border zone. South Korea responded with a total of 20 rounds of warning shots on two occasions before issuing a warning broadcast.

South Korea suffered no casualties and officials believe it unlikely North Korea had any wounded, since the South Korean warning shots were fired at uninhabited North Korean territory.

A preliminary South Korean analysis showed North Korea’s firing was probably not a calculated provocation, though Seoul will continue examining whether there was any motivation for the action.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also said it was believed North Korea’s firing was unintentional.

“We think those are accidental,” Mr Pompeo said. “South Koreans did return fire. So far as we can tell, there was no loss of life on either side.”

Farming around the North Korean area where the firing occurred continued throughout yesterday and North Korea’s military didn’t display any other suspicious activities after the gunfire. It is understood there was thick fog at the time of the incident.

South Korea sent a message to North Korea to try to avoid an escalation, but the North did not immediately reply.

The exchange of fire came a day after North Korea broadcast video of its leader Kim Jong-un reappearing in public after a 20-day absence amid intense speculation about his health.

The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim attended Friday’s ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory near Pyongyang along with senior officials. State TV showed Mr Kim smiling and walking around factory facilities.

Mr Kim earlier vanished from the public eye after presiding over a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party on April 11 to discuss the coronavirus. Speculation about his health began swirling after he missed an April 15 event commemorating the birthday of his grandfather and state founder, Kim Il-sung, something he had never done since inheriting power upon his father Kim Jong-il’s death in late 2011.

Mr Kim did not undergo surgery or any other medical procedure, a senior South Korean official insisted yesterday, even as speculation about his health lingered despite his reappearance.

While North Korean video showing a smiling Mr Kim moving around, cutting a red ribbon and smoking quelled intense rumours he might be gravely ill or even have died, some media outlets and observers still raised questions about his health, citing moments when his walking looked a bit stiff at the factory.

A senior South Korean presidential official said the government had determined that Mr Kim did not have surgery or any other procedure. The official refused to provide the basis for the intelligence assessment.

The Korean Peninsula remains split along the 248km-long, 4km-wide border known as the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

It was originally created as a buffer after the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. But unlike its name, an estimated two million mines are peppered inside and near the DMZ, which is also guarded by barbed wire fences, tank traps and combat troops on both sides.

Under a set of agreements to reduce border tensions reached in September 2018, the two Koreas destroyed some of their front-line guard posts and began removing mines from the DMZ later that year.

Irish Independent