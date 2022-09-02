| 11.9°C Dublin

Nobel winner Aung San Suu Kyi jailed for 3 years for ‘election fraud’

Aung San Suu Kyi in The Hague in 2019. Picture: AP Expand

Aung San Suu Kyi in The Hague in 2019. Picture: AP

A court in Myanmar on on Friday sentenced the country’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years' imprisonment after finding her guilty of involvement in election fraud.

The ruling adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for other offences. It also imperils the survival of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party following the government’s explicit threats to dissolve it before a new election the military has promised will take place in 2023.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner’s party won the the 2020 general election in a landslide victory. The military seized power from Suu Kyi’s elected government on February 1, 2021, saying it acted because of alleged widespread voter fraud. Independent election observers did not find any major irregularities.

Two senior members of Suu Kyi's former government were co-defendants in the case and also received three-year prison sentences.

