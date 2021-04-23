Myanmar’s leading general to meet Asian leaders for crisis discussions

Seven south-east Asian leaders are expected to attend a summit with the head of Myanmar’s junta to discuss the crisis caused by the military coup, according to diplomats and officials in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital where Saturday’s meeting will be held.Seven

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup that deposed Myanmar’s democratically-elected government in February, is expected to participate in the summit of the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), the sources said.

Thailand’s prime minister and the president of the Philippines have said they would send their foreign ministers. ASEAN’s other members include Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the host Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

The meeting is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since the February 1 coup. It is also a test for ASEAN, which traditionally does not interfere in the internal affairs of a member state and operates by consensus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged ASEAN leaders to help prevent an escalation of the crisis and “possible grave humanitarian implications beyond Myanmar’s borders”, said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

He said UN special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener “will be in Jakarta to engage ASEAN leaders on the sidelines of Saturday’s meeting, focusing on a political solution”.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says 739 people have been killed by Myanmar’s security forces since the coup and 3,300 people are in detention.

Myanmar’s military has shown no sign of wanting to talk to members of the government it ousted, accusing some of them of treason, which is punishable by death.

Analysts and former diplomats say the summit could be the most consequential in ASEAN’s 54-year history.

It was imperative there was “a concrete and tangible outcome”, said Rizal Sukma, senior research fellow at the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies and, until last year, Indonesia’s ambassador to the UK. “The summit cannot be another round of expression of concern.”

