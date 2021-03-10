Myanmar protests proceed cautiously as reports of torture and killing emerge

Anti-coup protesters use fire extinguishers to reduce the impact of teargas fired by riot police in Yangon, Myanmar. Photo: AP

About 1,000 demonstrators against last month’s military seizure of power in Myanmar emerged cautiously yesterday onto the streets of the country’s second-biggest city, those in the vanguard carrying homemade shields bearing images of the three-fingered salute, the movement’s symbol of defiance.

The protest in Mandalay took place even though security forces have shown little reluctance to use lethal force to break up crowds. Those who marched gathered for just a few minutes before dispersing to avoid a possible confrontation with riot police. Another group made a mobile protest, driving through the streets on motorbikes.

The protesters have adapted their tactics in response to escal ating violence from security forces, including the firing of live ammunition at crowds. The government’s crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead but has failed to slow the widespread protests against the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

A school principal involved in the protest movement died from unknown causes after being taken into custody by security forces, according to media reports and an activist who knew him.

The death of Zaw Myat Lin in custody was the second in recent days. He was a member of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

The deaths of Zaw Myat Lin and Khin Maung Latt, a party activist who was detained on Saturday night whose body was retrieved from a military hospital the next day, have raised questions about whether the government is torturing and killing detainees.

Nighttime hours have become increasingly dangerous. Police and army units routinely range through neighbourhoods, shooting randomly to intimidate residents and making arrests.

According to the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 1,850 people have been arrested in connection with the coup. Dozens of journalists have been arrested, including Thein Zaw of the Associated Press.

The military government on Monday imposed a major curb on media coverage of the crisis. It announced that the licences of five local media outlets – Mizzima, DVB, Khit Thit Media, Myanmar Now and 7Day News – had been cancelled.

Read More

Online Editors