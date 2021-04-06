Myanmar protesters call for better joint action against junta

Students from a local university stage a protest against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar. Photo: REUTERS

Demonstrators in Myanmar held protests demanding the restoration of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government yesterday and called for more co-ordinated nationwide dissent against the military junta, as regional nations prepared for talks on the crisis.

Six people were killed at the weekend, according to activists, as police and soldiers forcefully broke up demonstrations that some protesters are calling a “spring revolution”.

At least 564 people, including 47 children, have been killed by security forces during protests against the February 1 coup, an activist group has said.

Activists called for a nationwide clap later yesterday in appreciation of those ethnic minority armed groups that are supporting the democractic cause, and young demonstrators who have been at the vanguard of protests, trying to shield or rescue people wounded by security forces.

“Lets clap for five minutes on April 5, 5pm (10.30 GMT) to honour Ethnic Armed Organisations and Gen Z defence youths from Myanmar including Yangon who are fighting in the revolution... on behalf of us,” Ei Thinzar Maung, a protest leader, posted on Facebook.

Brunei, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, threw its support yesterday behind a regional leaders’ meeting to discuss developments in Myanmar and said it has asked officials to prepare for a meeting of the 10-nation bloc in Jakarta.

No date was given. ASEAN’s policy of non-interference has limited its ability to act.

Demonstrators with placards of Ms Suu Kyi and signs asking for international intervention marched through the streets of Mandalay, images posted on social media showed.

Meanwhile, the junta said comments by UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener of an impending “bloodbath” in Myanmar were inaccurate and misleading.

The junta said the remarks were “a far cry from reality”.

