Myanmar new year celebrations replaced by countrywide protests

People holding Thingyan pots with padauk flowers protest in Dawei, Myanmar, against the military coup. Courtesy of Dawei Watch/via Reuters

Opponents of military rule in Myanmar cancelled traditional new year festivities yesterday and instead showed their anger with the generals who seized power through low-key displays of defiance and small protests across the country.

The UN human rights office said it feared the military clampdown on protests since the February 1 coup risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to the “slaughter”.

A Myanmar activist group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, said the security forces have killed 710 protesters since the ouster of an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

Protesters were out again on the first day of the five-day New Year holiday, known as Thingyan, which is usually celebrated with prayers, ritual cleaning of Buddha images in temples and high-spirited water-dousing on the streets.

“We do not celebrate Myanmar Thingyan this year since over 700 of our innocent brave souls have been killed,” said Twitter user Shwe Ei.

Women wearing fine clothes for the most important holiday of the year protested in several towns, holding traditional pots containing seven flowers and sprigs that are displayed at this time.

“People’s power, our power,” women marching on a street in the main city of Yangon chanted as passersby clapped.

There were no immediate reports of violence at any of the protests, but information has become scarce because of the junta’s curbs on broadband and mobile data services.

Soldiers shot and killed a man and a woman delivering milk on a motorbike in the northwestern town of Tamu, on the border with India, three media outlets reported.

Several small blasts went off in different places, including two in Yangon, but there were no reports of casualties or claims of responsibility.

The coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy, with daily protests and workers in many sectors on strike, bringing the economy to a standstill.

UN High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said in a statement that 3,080 had been detained and there are reports that 23 people have been sentenced to death following secret trials.

“I fear the situation in Myanmar is heading toward a full-blown conflict. States must not allow the deadly mistakes of the past in Syria and elsewhere to be repeated,” she said.

