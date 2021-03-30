Myanmar nationals in Ireland speak out against violent military coup

Myanmar nationals in Ireland have spoken out against the recent military violence in their home country, calling on the international community to help.

Aung San Pyo was a physics student in Myanmar who took part in an uprising in the city of Rangoon - now Yangon - in 1988.

“At that time, the military brutally cracked down on our student demonstration, and also thousands, estimated three to five thousand civilians were massacred,” he told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“One of my friends was shot dead from behind, and then, see we were together when they started shooting, and then we were running everywhere and he was shot dead. And then the military dumped his body in the train.”

The past is now repeating itself, as the military in Myanmar has recently begun cracking down hard on civilians and protesters since their coup of the government.

Pyo became a refugee and came to Ireland in 1997, only being able to return to Myanmar in 2010. He said that the country had made some progress under Aung San Suu Kyi and her national league for democracy party.

“They got nice street lights, they got indoor water, the roads are good. So people are quite happy,” he said. “No one but Kyi won a landslide majority, and the military hardly won anything.”

However, since the military coup, he said that things have gotten quite violent, adding that: “They killed a pregnant woman, and then they killed men, and then they killed a child. You know like, the seven year old girl in Mandalay, she was shot you know just because she was running to her father.”

According to the rights group Save the Children, more than 20 children are among the dozens of people who have been killed. More than 100 people have been killed by the military in the last week, with the death toll more than 500 since the February coup.

“This is not what an army is supposed to do,” Pyo said. “An army is supposed to protect

their own people you know? Not to kill them.”

Nu Wei is also a Myanmar national living in Ireland, and she said that a lot of people are heartbroken and helpless.

“I can’t imagine how people in Myanmar are feeling, because the situation has changed in a way that even if you don’t go out to protect, or even if you don’t do anything else, they will be shooting you, they will be raiding your house,” she said.

“Losing your home is something that breaks us. And with that, we are scared, we are really scared. Being realistic, these kinds of violence will not go away any time soon. To be honest, we are foreseeing that it might be worse, in the coming weeks.”

“If it came to civil war in some areas, it will get uglier, there will be more dead.”

Pyo echoed similar sentiments to Wei, fearing that civil war may be on the horizon.

“People just want to fight against the military with whatever they can,” he said. “They want an armed struggle.”

“So what is going to happen is that more people are going to get killed, but I’m afraid if the international community doesn't do anything, Myanmar is going to descend into civil war.”

Irish Independent