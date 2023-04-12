| 3.3°C Dublin

Close

Myanmar military tries to justify deadly attack on insurgent ceremony amid international disgust

  • Media outlets report up to 100 killed, including children
  • Attack likely the deadliest military air strike since coup
  • UN calls for those responsible to be held accountable
  • Junta says civilians may have died in attack
Flowers hang during a nationwide flower campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Expand

Close

Flowers hang during a nationwide flower campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Flowers hang during a nationwide flower campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Flowers hang during a nationwide flower campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Ed Davies

Myanmar's military said it carried out a deadly attack on a village gathering organised by its insurgent opponents this week and if civilians were also killed it was because they were being forced to help the "terrorists".

Up to 100 people, including children, were killed in Tuesday's air strike in the Sagaing area in northwest Myanmar, according to media reports, making it the deadliest in a recent string of military air attacks.

Most Watched

Privacy