Moat is dug around rape suspect's home

Indian villagers came up with a novel punishment for a suspected rapist and serial criminal they complained was not being brought to justice.

Mafizul Haq, who is accused of a string of violent crimes including rape and bullying, emerged from his house to find he was stranded by a large moat.

The ditch completely cutting off his house had been dug in the middle of the night by the villagers, furious that he was not being charged.

Haq is the son of a village council leader from the Trinamool Congress party.

Locals claim that his crimes are not being properly investigated because of his father's political influence, according to the Zee News television channel.

Their makeshift justice left Haq forced to plead for food and fresh water to be brought to him in his cut-off home in Balabhut in the district of Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

Haq is the younger son of Ainul Haq, a panchayat, or council leader.

Mr Haq Snr has been reported as saying that he has no knowledge of his son's alleged crimes.

In rural parts of India the panchayat system often takes the place of police, courts and jailers simultaneously. (© Daily Telegraph, London)

