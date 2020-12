Media tycoon wins bail after three weeks in jail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail yesterday, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national security-related charges.

Mr Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on December 3 for allegedly violating the lease terms for office space for his media company, Next Digital. He was later charged again on December 12 under the national security law, on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security.

Mr Lai is among a string of pro-democracy activists and supporters arrested by Hong Kong police in recent months, prompting concerns that Hong Kong is cracking down on dissent following Beijing’s imposition of a national security law on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory in June.

He appeared in court yesterday and was released on bail of 10 million Hong Kong dollars (€1.06 million). He had been kept behind bars since December 3.

Mr Lai’s bail terms require him to be confined to his home unless he has to report to the police or go to court. Other requirements include surrendering his travel documents and a ban on meeting foreign officials, publishing articles on any media, posting on social media and giving interviews.

Hong Kong prosecutors appealed to have the bail bid overturned, but were denied.

Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The legislation outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong’s internal affairs.

In certain cases, those charged under the national security law could also face trial in mainland China.



