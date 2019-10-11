A powerful typhoon was forecast to bring 2 feet of rain and damaging winds to the Tokyo area this weekend, and Japan's government warned people on Friday to stockpile supplies and evacuate before it became too dangerous.

Matches, flights and train services halted over weekend as Japan braces itself for powerful typhoon

The Rugby World Cup and other events were cancelled for Saturday, and flights and train services halted.

Surging waves hit against the breakwater while Typhoon Hagibis approaches at a port in town of Kiho, Mie prefecture, Japan Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A powerful typhoon is advancing toward the Tokyo area, where torrential rains are expected this weekend. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

"In order to protect your own life and your loved ones, please try to start evacuating early before it gets dark and the storm becomes powerful," Meteorological Agency forecast department chief Yasushi Kajihara told a news conference.

Mr Kajihara said Typhoon Hagibis resembled a typhoon that hit the Tokyo region in 1958 with heavy rains and left a half-million houses flooded. More than 1,200 people died in that storm.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet is to hold a disaster management meeting later on Friday.

satellite photo taken by NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite shows typhoon Hagibis approaching Japan (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)

"The government is doing the utmost to prepare for the approaching typhoon," disaster management minister Ryota Takeda told reporters, and urged people to prepare early and obtain food and water.

Economy Minister Isshu Sugawara urged hospitals and other public facilities to check their backup power.

Satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Typhoon Hagibis over Guam and Northern Mariana Islands. Japan???s weather agency is warning a powerful typhoon may bring torrential rains to central Japan over the weekend. (NOAA via AP)

