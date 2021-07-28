Man who waved political flag found guilty of terrorism

A HONG KONG man is facing life in jail after being convicted of terrorism and inciting secession in the first trial under a controversial national security law imposed by China last year to stamp out dissent in the former British colony.

The ruling also confirms that political slogans that run counter to Beijing’s views are now officially outlawed. It has been slated as “the end for freedom of expression” by human rights activists.

Tong Ying-kit (24) was arrested after he rammed a motorbike into three police officers while waving a protest flag during a rally on July 1 last year, the day after the sweeping national security law came into effect.

The slogan on the flag – “Liberate Hong Kong, Revolution of Our Times” – was “capable of inciting others to commit secession”, the judges said.

“Such acts were aimed at challenging the law and order in Hong Kong and had indeed caused grave harm to the society... such intimidation was for the purpose of pursuing his political agenda,” they ruled.

Tong, who pleaded not guilty, remained calm as the verdict was announced. His lawyers argued the slogan itself did not call for secession and are expected to press for a lighter sentence at tomorrow’s hearing.

The defence team said there was no evidence Tong committed the act deliberately. They said he tried to avoid crashing into officers and his actions could not be considered terrorism as there was no harm to society.

Proceedings have been closely watched as it could set a precedent in the city. Sixty-eight people have been formally charged under the national security law, including some of the city’s most prominent pro-democracy voices, such as Jimmy Lai, founder of the now closed Apple Daily newspaper.

Many awaiting trial are pro-democracy politicians who have been accused of subversion as their political opinions do not align with those of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Tong’s trial was heard without a jury – a significant departure from Hong Kong’s common law tradition. The national security law states no jury is justified if state secrets need to be protected, foreign forces are involved or if the personal safety of jurors needs to be protected.

Instead, Tong’s case was decided by three judges hand-picked by city chief executive Carrie Lam to preside over national security cases – a move that experts say will lead to unfair trials.

“The verdict today will be tone-setting for future prosecutions,” said Hazel, a lawyer who declined to give her full name for fear of retribution.

She worried that Hong Kong authorities would review past cases and consider bringing new charges against people “arrested for having stickers or banners with the banned slogan”.

“This is a political show trial,” said Nathan Law, a prominent pro-democracy activist in exile in London.

“The judicial system in Hong Kong is weaponised to suppress. Our right to free expression is severely curtailed, and a sense of white terror continues to linger in Hong Kong.”

Yamini Mishra, Amnesty International’s Asia-Pacific

regional director, said: “To- day’s verdict underlines the sobering fact that expressing certain political opinions is now officially a crime. This feels like the beginning of the end for freedom of expression in Hong Kong.”

Last week, five people were charged with sedition for publishing children’s books about sheep getting into scuffles with wolves – an allegory for pro-democracy protesters resisting police.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]