Leaders of Russia and China meet in solidarity amid US threat of sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics yesterday.

They met in a show of solidarity amid a spiralling crisis over the Kremlin’s military build-up around Ukraine that could further complicate the diplomatic standoff.

In a rambling joint statement to mark the occasion, Moscow and Beijing espoused shared views on a range of geopolitical issues, but avoided mentioning the crisis by name, instead referencing opposition to Nato enlargement and calling out “forces representing a minority on the world stage” who “continue to advocate unilateral approaches to solving international problems”.

Mr Xi, who had not met another foreign leader in person in almost two years, said the two sides “firmly support each other in safeguarding their core interests”, according to a summary of the meeting by the state news agency Xinhua.

Only hours before, the United States warned China against helping Russia dodge potential sanctions related to the crisis in Ukraine.

Washington and its allies “have an array of tools” that can be deployed against “foreign companies, including those in China” that attempt to evade potential punitive measures against Russia, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said yesterday.

He declined to offer specifics, but Western officials have floated penalties on Russian financial institutions,curbs on US technology exports and personal sanctions against Kremlin leaders and their associates.

Mr Putin’s visit comes as US officials allege the Kremlin is considering filming a fake attack against Russian territory or Russian-speaking people by Ukrainian forces as a pretext to again invade its smaller eastern neighbour.

Moscow has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s borders, raising fears of further Russian aggression.

The West has sought to deter an incursion into Ukraine by sending military supplies and troops to the region, as well as publicly flagging potential operations that may be attempted by the Kremlin to provide an excuse to send its forces into Ukraine.

Analysts worry that Chinese support could embolden the Kremlin.

The last time China hosted the Olympics, in the summer of 2008, Russia invaded Georgia as Putin watched that event’s opening ceremony in Beijing.

China and Russia have grown closer in recent years. Beijing is frustrated by Western criticism of its human rights abuses against ethnic minorities and its aggressive stance on Taiwan, while Moscow has been irked by the expansion of Nato into what Mr Putin sees as Russia’s traditional sphere of influence.

Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis have been deadlocked in part over Russia’s ultimatum that Nato permanently bar Kiev from entering the alliance. The West has refused to budge from its open-door policy.

Yet China has stopped short of supporting a Russian invasion of Ukraine, which is also a key supplier of weapons and foodstuffs to China.

A crisis in Ukraine that triggers Western sanctions on Russia makes Moscow more dependent on China, giving Beijing more leverage, Ryan Hass, who served on former US president Barack Obama’s National Security Council, wrote on Twitter. It could also temporarily reduce US pressure on China.

However, China also has good ties with Ukraine and fears a Russian attack on Kiev would prompt the United States to beef up defences in Asia, Mr Hass wrote.

The potential fabricated attack video that US officials said Moscow was considering could include “graphic scenes of a staged false explosion with corpses”.

Russian intelligence is intimately involved in the efforts, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Russian officials denied the alleged false flag operation.

“We are not surprised by the new ‘creative’ scenario,” the Russian embassy in Washington said in a statement that also referenced the flawed intelligence presented by the George W Bush administration in the run-up to the US intervention in Iraq.

The Biden administration’s claims were met with pushback due to the lack of specificity and evidence, but Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters the alleged Russian disinformation effort was “right out of their playbook”.

Mr Price said the Biden administration had called out the purported video plan publicly to prevent Russia from using it as a pretext to attack Ukraine. (©Washington Post)

