An attacker with a knife hijacked a bus in a south-eastern Chinese city and drove into pedestrians, killing at least five people before being captured, police said.

Knife attacker hijacks bus in south-eastern Chinese city, killing at least five people

The police department in Longyan in Fujian province, south of Shanghai, said another 21 people were injured in the attack on Tuesday.

The announcement gave no details of the attacker's identity or a motive. It gave no indication how many fatalities happened on aboard the bus and how many among pedestrians.

A video clip on the website of the newspaper Beijing News showed half a dozen police officers wrestling the attacker to the ground in the middle of a street as traffic flowed past.

Press Association