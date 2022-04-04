Kim Jong-un’s sister brands South Korean defence minister a ‘scum-like guy’ in angry outburst

Kim Yo-jong is in charge of North Korean relations with Seoul and Washington. Photo: Reuters/Jorge Silva

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has branded the South Korean defence minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about pre-emptive strikes on the North.

Kim Yo-jong’s statement came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in more than four years.

Some experts say her statement could signal that North Korea will conduct more significant weapons tests soon and take a hardline stance on South Korea.

The ICBM test on March 24 that broke North Korea’s four-year moratorium on big weapons tests was an embarrassment to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the countries and find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

During a visit to the country’s strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said South Korea had the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detected the north intends to fire missiles at South Korea.

Seoul has long maintained such a pre-emptive attack strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly discuss it.

Ms Kim issued a blistering response yesterday aimed at Mr Suh and threats by Seoul.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a ‘preemptive strike’ at a nuclear weapons state,” she said in a statement carried by state media. South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister.”

“South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she said.

Ms Kim, a senior official in North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party, is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s spy service says she is North Korea’s No 2 official behind her brother.