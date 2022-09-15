Kim Jong-un cracks down on singing and joking in North Korean army

NORTH KOREA is reportedly clamping down on singing and cracking jokes within the military after soldiers were caught hosting a talent show resembling a South Korean television show.

The light-hearted performances, in stark contrast to the country’s staid, state-run television, triggered alarm bells in a regime known to be paranoid about the influence of South Korean culture, reported Radio Free Asia.

A North Korean source told Radio Free Asia: “During the show, some of them told jokes that resembled South Korean stand-up comedians, and others sang songs like South Korean singers.

“The central committee judged it to be a serious breach of discipline and ordered a thorough investigation and punishment of those involved.”

North Korea’s authoritarian government is so wary of younger generations being attracted to the glitzy pop culture of the South that in 2020 it passed the draconian Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act.

It regulates “crimes” linked to watching, keeping or distributing media from capitalist countries, particularly South Korea and the United States, and carries a maximum penalty of death for serious offenders.

Observers also noticed Kim Jong-un appeared to have acquired a new female aide, adding to a stream of powerful women at the heart of his regime.

The woman has been seen several times since February accompanying Mr Kim at state events, according to NK News.

There is speculation she could be one of Mr Kim’s suspected half-sisters.

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]