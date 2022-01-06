Kazakhstan president’s residence ablaze, airport closed in fuel price protests

Kazakh law enforcement officers block a street during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty. Photo: Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Protesters seized control of the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, as the Central Asian country was hit by a wave of unrest that started with demonstrations against fuel price rises.

All flights to and from Almaty are temporarily cancelled, a source said.

The presidential residence in Almaty was in flames and armed protesters stormed another government building as demonstrations escalated.

In response, the government resigned and the president vowed to take harsh measures to quell the unrest.

However, Russia’s Tass news agency reported from Kazakhstan that the presidential residence, where thousands of demonstrators had gathered outside, was on fire.

The city’s main administration building, which includes the mayor’s office, was also burning several hours after protesters broke in.

The protests began on Sunday in Zhanaozen, a city in the west where resentment of the government was strong in the wake of a 2011 oil workers strike in which police fatally shot at least 15 people.

Although the protests began following a near-doubling of prices for liquefied gas, which is used as vehicle fuel, the size and rapid spread of the unrest suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country.

Kazakhstan has been under the rule of the same party since the country won its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

In a televised statement to the nation yesterday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said: “We intend to act with maximum severity.”

In freezing weather, police tried to turn back demonstrators with water cannon, tear gas and concussion grenades.

Despite reports of police casualties, no official figures were immediately available.