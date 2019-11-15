Joe Biden a 'rabid dog' that 'must be beaten to death with a stick', says North Korea

Independent.ie

North Korea has called former US Vice President Joe Biden a "rabid dog" that "must be beaten to death with a stick" in its latest swipe against foreign and political leaders it sees as hostile to its leadership.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/joe-biden-a-rabid-dog-that-must-be-beaten-to-death-with-a-stick-says-north-korea-38694640.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article38586857.ece/4ee4a/AUTOCROP/h342/30Trumps.jpg