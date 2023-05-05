Japan’s western prefecture Ishikawa hit by magnitude 6.5 earthquake
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck off Japan's western prefecture of Ishikawa, authorities said, as media reported some buildings had collapsed and people were injured.
Japan's western prefecture Ishikawa hit by magnitude 6.5 earthquake
