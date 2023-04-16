Japanese PM Fumio Kishida narrowly avoids assassination in election campaign bomb attack

The suspect is held down by police after the incident. Photo: JPN/Wakayama.

Fumio Kishida, t he Japanese prime minister, survived an apparent assassination attempt after a bomb exploded as he was about to speak at a campaign rally.

Video of the incident showed the moment an explosive device landed within a few feet of the premier, whose security detail quickly removed him to safety and leapt on a suspect.

Nearly a minute after it was thrown and with Mr Kishida taking cover, the device exploded, injuring one policeman.

Mr Kishida was unharmed.

The explosion sparked panic in the crowd that had gathered to hear Mr Kishida speak in Wakayama in western Japan.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, from Kawanishi, a city 60 miles north of Wakayama.

Hirokazu Matsuno, the chief cabinet secretary, refused to comment on the suspect’s motive and background, saying police were still investigating.

National broadcaster NHK reported police believed the device was a pipe bomb, a crude homemade explosive device.

Police said they had seized two objects at the scene. One device failed to explode.

The attack came less than a year after the assassination of Shinzo Abe, the former prime ministee.

People caught up in yester day’s chaos described moments of panic. “I ran frantically and then 10 or so seconds later, there was a loud sound and my kid started crying. I was stunned, my heart is still beating fast,” one woman said.

A man at the scene said: “When we all stopped in front of the podium, someone started saying ‘culprit!’ or something, or ‘an explosive was thrown,’ so everyone started dispersing fast. And then, about 10 seconds after the culprit was captured, there was a blast.”

Mr Kishida stuck to his schedule and went on to speak at the Wakayama railway station.

Dozens of officers stood a few metres apart while security police were positioned around the campaign car.

“I apologise for causing all of you to worry, but we are now conducting an election that is very important for the nation and I want to work until the end together with all of you in this important endeavour,” the Asahi Shimbun newspaper quoted the prime minister as saying.

Hiroshi Moriyama, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s election strategy chairman, told NHK: “That something like this happened in the middle of an election campaign that constitutes the foundation of democracy is regrettable. It’s an unforgivable atrocity.”