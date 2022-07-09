Japan will forever be scarred by Shinzo Abe killing

A person prays next to flowers laid at the site where former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, near Yamato-Saidaiji station in Nara, western Japan. Mr Abe later died from his injuries. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato

The shocking assassination of Shinzo Abe is a tragedy that will have repercussions far beyond this weekend’s voting.

It’s hard to think of a more unexpected place for this to happen: Japan prides itself on being a safe society.

The impact of sarin gas attacks on the Tokyo subway by the Aum Shinrikyo cult, nearly 30 years on, still reverberates precisely because such incidents are so rare – shootings in particular.

The unsolved 2013 killing of Takayuki Ohigashi, the head of a restaurant chain shot outside his company headquarters, still lingers in memory. Political assassinations are even more extraordinary.

Random attacks of violence do occur. Recent years have seen an increase in such events, such as the mass murder of 26 in Osaka last December, where the suspect set a mental health clinic on fire, killing himself in the process; or the knife attacks on Tokyo’s subways last Halloween, which mercifully resulted in no fatalities.

While some guns are available in Japan for the likes of hunters, any purchase requires stringent checks. Photos, apparently from the scene, show an unusual, almost handmade-looking firearm.

Last year, a man killed himself in Ibaraki with a gun believed to have been made with a 3D printer. But because of Japan’s safety record, security at political rallies is weak.

It is not at all unusual to see former prime ministers or other big-wigs campaigning at a street corner without a visible security detail. The assassination of Mr Abe will have a resounding effect on the country.

While outsiders might think of him as a former politician, he maintained immense influence. He led the largest faction in the Liberal Democratic Party, and at 67, was still in his prime.

At the time of writing, we know little of the suspect and nothing of his motivations. Mr Abe has attracted violent protest in the past, including a 2014 self-immolation against security legislation he spearheaded.

This kind of attack on a national figure of his stature is utterly without precedent in the country’s modern history. One thing seems certain: July 8 is a day that will scar Japan forever.