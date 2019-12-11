Rescuers have told how they tried to save dying tourists covered in ash after the New Zealand volcano erupted in scenes compared to the 'Chernobyl' television drama.

It was like 'Chernobyl': Rescuers tell of horror after New Zealand White Island volcano eruption

One of those rescued from White Island in the wake of the eruption died in hospital yesterday, bringing the death toll to six, with a further eight missing presumed dead.

Two British women are among the 30 in hospital, with medics warning that many have suffered burns to more than 30pc of their bodies and are still in critical conditions.

Police believed that there were 47 people on the island when tragedy stuck and alongside the two Britons there were 24 visitors from Australia, nine from the US, five from New Zealand, four from Germany, two from China and one person from Malaysia.

