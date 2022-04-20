Indonesian president under fire for sending popstar to G20 summit as country’s spokesperson

INDONESIA'S president has come under fire for naming a 27-year-old pop star as the country's G20 spokesman, the latest in a series of celebrity appointments observers say are aimed at wooing young voters facing unemployment.

Ayunda Faza Maudya, a singer and actress better known as Maudy Ayunda, was president Joko Widodo's choice for communicating G20 meeting results that are relevant to Indonesia.

The summit between the leaders of some of the world's largest economies is seen as being of an especially sensitive nature this year against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Indonesia, which holds the rotating G20 presidency, has faced pressure to exclude Moscow from the event and invite Ukrainian leaders instead.

The appointment of Ms Ayunda, who has released three studio albums and appeared in two musicals, and lacks any diplomatic or economic experience, is seen by critics as a vanity choice.

Ms Ayunda took on her role on March 31. At her first press briefing, she appeared to ignore questions about Russian president Vladimir Putin's attendance. Organisers told journalists to ask about her personality instead, according to Bloomberg.

The hire is the latest in the Joko administration's efforts to appoint high-profile millennials to government positions in a bid to connect with young Indonesians, whose jobless rate is double the average of 6.5 per cent.

Mr Joko has previously brought on board other celebrities, start-up founders and children of tycoons. In 2019, he named seven millennial special staff to advise him, including 25-year-old Putri Tanjung, daughter of tycoon Chairul Tanjung, as well as tech start-up founder Adamas Belva Devara, 31.

More than half of the country's 273 million people are younger than 35. The unemployment rate for those aged 16 to 30 was 14 per cent last year.

Despite scholarships for higher education and state-run employment training programmes, around one in five young people are neither working nor studying, a situation that threatens the country's plan to become a higher-income economy by 2045.

