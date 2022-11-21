| 6.5°C Dublin

Indonesian earthquake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds

A damaged classroom following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia. Picture: Reuters Expand

A damaged classroom following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia. Picture: Reuters

Firman Taufiq

A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia’s main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.

Many of the dead were public-school students who had finished their classes for the day and were taking extra lessons at Islamic schools when they collapsed, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said as he announced the latest death toll in the remote, rural area.

