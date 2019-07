Indonesian authorities have issued a tsunami warning after a strong earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake was centred 185km (114.8 miles) southeast of Manado at a depth of 24km (15 miles), the US Geological Survey said on Sunday.

The earthquake caused panic in the city of Ternate in the Maluku island chain, where people ran to higher ground.

