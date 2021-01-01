Indian law forces tribe of Muslims out of home

All that remains of Shareef-Ud-Din Bajad’s apple orchard are the snapped branches, buried deep in the winter snow.

In mid-November, officials from the local forest department in Kashmir surrounded the mountaintop mud-house in the village of Kanidajan where Mr Bajad (70) had lived his entire life. “The officials threatened me and my family with jail if I didn’t leave my house. They told me I had encroached upon forest land,” said Mr Bajad, who lived there with his wife and six children.

Mr Bajad and his family are gujjars, a nomadic tribe whose members have herded their livestock between Kashmir’s mountainous forests and its lowland plains for generations.

However, the survival of Kashmir’s 1.4 million tribal people, who constitute 12pc of the region’s total population, is in jeopardy. Since November, dozens have been forced to leave their homes in an Indian government-led eviction campaign, after a court ruled 64,000 mostly Muslim tribal people had been living in Jammu and Kashmir’s forests illegally.

The family was forced to immediately leave their home despite below-freezing temperatures. When Mr Bajad’s son returned to their property two days later, he found the authorities had chopped down around 10,000 apple trees, the main source of income for Mr Bajad’s family and those in his village. “They want to make sure that our livelihood is destroyed. Otherwise, instead of axing the trees, they could have fenced it and taken it to their possession,” Mr Bajad said. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has implemented a succession of anti-Muslim policies since Narendra Modi, its prime minister, was re-elected with a landslide victory in 2019.

In August 2019, the BJP removed Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomous status, bringing Hindu India’s only Muslim-majority state under direct rule from New Delhi.

Activists say the evictions are the latest attempt by the BJP to erode civil liberties and curtail the income of its largely Muslim residents. After Jammu and Kashmir was brought under central rule, tribal people like the gujjar should have been afforded protection under India’s Forest Rights Act. The ongoing evictions in Jammu and Kashmir are, therefore, “totally illegal” according to Prashant Bhushan, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India.

With many of Kashmir’s lawyers and civil society activists languishing in jails without charge, no legal challenge has been launched. A BJP party figure said it had not intentionally destroyed homes or seized land from Kashmiri tribal people.

“If the government doesn’t come to our rescue, I will burn myself to death,” Mr Bajad said.

Telegraph.co.uk