India train crash caused by tampering of ‘fool-proof’ system, officials claim
Shweta Sharma
India’s deadliest train crash this century was caused by the “deliberate interference” of a “fail-proof” electronic system, according to the country’s railway officials.
Latest Asia-Pacific
India train crash caused by tampering of ‘fool-proof’ system, officials claim
Calls for a crime probe as distraught families flock to identify victims of India train disaster
Fears that gas was used to poison 80 Afghan students and teachers
Eight arrested in Hong Kong crackdown on anniversary of Tiananmen Square massacre
Signalling error led train to change tracks before collision that killed 275
Hundreds dead as Indian train crash flings carriages through the air
India train crash kills over 280, injures 900 in country’s deadliest rail accident in decades
Kim Jong-Un gains weight again by ‘gorging on foreign snacks and alcohol’
North Korea’s failed satellite launch sparks evacuation alert and chaos in streets of Seoul
North Korean toddler given life in prison as family caught with Bible
Top Stories
Open relationships: ‘Adam’s kink was me being with other men, it seemed to ignite his passion’
Video shows crowds gathering as teenage girls brawl at popular pier
BREAKING | Kinahan cartel gang boss Liam Byrne refusing extradition to UK to face trial
Man jailed for assaulting teen girls at bus stop and in hospital bed insists he is ‘no danger’ after walking free
Latest NewsMore
Stanley Tucci among stars celebrating new exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts
New Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble breaks up original couple in one day
West Ham fans take over Prague as the city prepares for the Europa Conference League final
Carlos Alcaraz sets up Novak Djokovic semi-final after straight sets demolition of Stefanos Tsitsipas
Ex-New Jersey governor Chris Christie launches 2024 Republican presidential bid
Harry tells court of ‘paranoia’ as he gives evidence in High Court hacking claim
Cork’s dual All-Ireland winner Teddy McCarthy dies suddenly aged 58
Tipperary football manager David Power steps down with immediate effect
Harry’s courtroom evidence to be reconstructed by Outlander actor for Sky News
Pencil purported to have belonged to Adolf Hitler sells for 10th of estimate