India braces for severe cyclone to hit as Covid-19  rages 

A severe cyclonic storm is set to slam India’s west coast, home to major refineries and ports, prompting authorities already grappling with a savage second coronavirus wave to evacuate people and patients to safer areas.

Cyclone Tauktae, equivalent to a category 3 hurricane, was expected to hit the Gujarat state yesterday, with wind speeds as high as 185kmh, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, which was about 145km away from the financial hub of Mumbai by midday, may bring heavy rainfall to the affected regions, damage houses and disrupt electricity supply, it said.

Authorities have taken several preventive measures to minimize the cyclone’s impact in the country, which is currently the global epicentre of the rampant coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals and crematoriums in India are overwhelmed amid the world’s fastest-surging outbreak.

Disruption from the cyclone threatens to worsen the existing shortages of medical supplies such as oxygen cylinders and vaccines.

Mumbai, which is forecast to receive very heavy rainfall and squally winds but escape the worst of the storm, has cancelled coronavirus vaccinations at public centres.

More than 600 patients were moved from the so-called jumbo facilities to government-run hospitals.

The city’s international airport was shut for five hours from 11am yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said care needs to be taken to ensure the least possible disruption in oxygen supply from Jamnagar in Gujarat, the site of Reliance Industries Ltd’s massive refinery complex, which is currently India’s largest medical-grade oxygen provider.

Reliance said in a statement it was making efforts to ensure production is not hindered, but it may be suspended for a few hours due to the cyclone.