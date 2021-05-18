In race against reopening Western economies, China vaccinating 14m per day

As of Sunday, some 393m doses had been administered across China, health chiefs said

China is vaccinating almost 14 million people a day, the fastest pace in the world, as the country races to protect its Covid-19 advantage in the face of major Western nations reopening their economies.

The ramping-up in shots is being helped by a flare-up of cases in the eastern province of Anhui and north-eastern region of Liaoning.

Videos on social media showed citizens rushing to get their vaccines, with long queues at inoculation sites despite heavy rain.

Hefei, Anhui’s capital city, administered 360,000 doses on Friday, the most in a single day for the hub of 10 million people, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Many nations in Asia, China included, are struggling to combat vaccine hesitation.

Some people have been wooed into a sense of complacency due to the region’s early success in containing the virus while others simply don’t trust the safety or efficacy of the vaccines available.

However, recent outbreaks in countries like Singapore and Taiwan are testing that reluctance as harsher lockdown measures are imposed, bringing into clearer focus the understanding that being vaccinated can help stop serious illness.

Beijing is loath to lose the advantage it has built up over the US and other major Western economies with its successful containment of the pathogen, and has added pressure through things like calling for mandatory vaccination among state-owned enterprise employees and Communist Party members.

The escalation of shots in China – figures from the National Health Commission show 13.7m vaccines were administered on Friday – means the country is now closer to its target of vaccinating 40pc of its population, or at least delivering 560m doses, by the end of June.

As of Sunday, some 393m doses had been given, with 210m of those occurring over the past month, a sign of the accelerating roll-out, official data show.

According to the World Health Organisation, China can now administer 20m doses a day.

It’s estimated China will have 900 million to 1 billion people vaccinated by next year, when herd immunity is expected to be reached, the head of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, George Fu Gao, said in a recent interview.