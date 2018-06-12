In Pictures: 20 photographs that depict the historic meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un

For both men, the summit, the first between leaders of North Korea and the United States, is likely to be a defining moment of their careers.

The meeting would have been unthinkable last year when tensions spiralled in the region over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes as it raced toward the goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the United States.

How strange is it to see the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag hanging next to the Communist-style North Korean flag?