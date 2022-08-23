Imran Khan supporters threaten to topple Pakistan government if he is arrested for terrorism

Imran Khan loyalists have formed a human shield around his Islamabad residence, threatening to topple the government if he is arrested on terrorism charges.

Thousands of backers of the former premier’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gathered at his home on the eastern edge of Islamabad, saying they will block any police move against him.

Charges were filed against the former cricketer after a fiery weekend speech in which he warned that his supporters “won’t spare” the officials who were responsible for detaining a top aide within his political party.

Lawyers for Mr Khan, who was ousted from power in April, were granted three days’ protective bail at the capital’s high court yesterday, temporarily shielding him from arrest. But despite the respite, his supporters vowed to bring the government down if it tries to arrest Mr Khan.

Fakhar Zaman Sial, a lawyer joining protesters outside Mr Khan’s home, said the government would have to arrest their leader “over our dead bodies”. He said: “The situation will be out of control for this government.

“We have warned the government that your time is up if you arrest our leader. Millions will march towards Islamabad to topple this government.”

The charges marked a serious escalation in a months-long fight between the former prime minister and his successor, Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr Khan has relentlessly campaigned against the government since he was ousted in a no-confidence vote after he appeared to lose the support of the country’s powerful military establishment.

Since then, he has toured Pakistan criticising both the military and Mr Sharif’s government, while telling large political rallies that he was forced out of office by a foreign plot.

Mohsin Raza, another supporter who travelled 150 miles on Sunday to protect the 69-year-old, said: “The plan to arrest Khan failed because of our die-hard workers who rushed to his residence and are camping there... the government is censoring Khan’s speeches out of fear and soon it will be toppled and people will drag them out from their houses as we saw in Sri Lanka.”

Mr Khan could face several years in prison if convicted under anti-terrror laws. He is accused of threatening to “terrorise” police officials and the judiciary to prevent them from carrying out their legal obligations.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the information minister in Mr Sharif’s government, accused Mr Khan of “inciting the people to violence, lawlessness, rebellion and riot”.

Earlier this month Mr Khan’s chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois, was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly attempting to incite hatred against Pakistan’s army.

The PTI claims Mr Gill was badly mistreated in custody and Mr Khan said he had even been “sexually abused”.

Mr Khan’s popularity has only appeared to increase since he was ousted from power.

At the weekend, his party won a by-election for a parliament seat, beating the joint candidate of Mr Sharif’s coalition government. Former Pakistan leader’s supporters say they will fight to the death if he is held on terrorism charges.

