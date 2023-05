Troops deployed as more than 1,000 of former Pakistan PM’s supporters arrested

A supporter of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan throws stones towards police during a protest against Khan's arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan, yesterday. Photo: Reuters/Fayaz Aziz — © REUTERS

Imran Khan said he fears he will be assassinated in prison by a poison injection, as more than 1,000 of his followers were rounded up in mass arrests after his own detention.