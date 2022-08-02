‘If she dares to go, then let us wait and see’ – China warns Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Men read a news article with the headline: 'Pelosi visits Asia in smell of gunpowder.' about Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour in Beijing yesterday. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Premier Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the Presidential Palace in Singapore yesterday. Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore via AP

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan today three people briefed on the matter said, as China warned that its military would never “sit idly by” if she visited the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Ms Pelosi, who began an Asia trip earlier yesterday in Singapore, was due to spend tonight in Taiwan, the people said.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had no comment to make on reports of Ms Pelosi’s travel plans.

Amid widespread speculation over whether she would make a stop in Taiwan, Ms Pelosi’s office said on Sunday that she was leading a congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It did not mention Taiwan.

One source told Reuters that the United States had informed some allies about Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Two other sources said Ms Pelosi was scheduled to meet a small group of activists who are outspoken about China’s human rights record during her stay in Taiwan, possibly tomorrow.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said earlier yesterday that it would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” if Ms Pelosi were to visit Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences”.

Men read a news article with the headline: 'Pelosi visits Asia in smell of gunpowder.' about Nancy Pelosi's Asia tour in Beijing yesterday. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Asked what kind of measures the PLA might take, Mr Zhao said: “If she dares to go, then let us wait and see.”

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Ms Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the US presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan, in 1997.

A video by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, which showed scenes of military exercises and preparations and was posted on state media sites yesterday evening, urged troops to “stand by in battle formation, be ready to fight upon command, bury all incoming enemies”.

The White House dismissed China’s rhetoric as groundless and inappropriate. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN early yesterday. “We shouldn’t be, as a country, we shouldn’t be intimidated by that rhetoric, or those potential actions.

“This is an important trip for the Speaker to be on and we’re going to do whatever we can to support her.”

China’s foreign minister warned that a visit to Taiwan it would lead to ‘very serious developments and consequences’

During a phone call last Thursday, Chinese president Xi Jinping warned US president Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire will perish by it”.

Mr Biden told Mr Xi US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Spokesman for China’s embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu struck a measured tone with reporters on Friday, a day after Mr Biden spoke with Mr Xi, saying one of the goals of dialogue was to ease tension over Taiwan.

“I think both China and the US don’t want a conflict there,” Mr Liu said.

Yesterday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang did not directly respond when asked whether Ms Pelosi would visit on Thursday, as local media had speculated.

“We always warmly welcome visits to our country by distinguished foreign guests,” he told reporters in Taipei.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Renmin University in Beijing, said that if Ms Pelosi visited Taiwan it would prompt the strongest counter-measures by Beijing in years, but he did not expect major military conflict.

Last Wednesday, Mr Biden told reporters he thought the US military believed a Pelosi visit to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now”.