‘I saw people cut to pieces’ – Up to 100 feared dead in Myanmar army airstrike on opposition ceremony

Military increasingly using airstrikes to fight a widespread armed struggle against its rule

The aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region's Kanbalu Township, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: Kyunhla Activists Group via AP

Airstrikes by Myanmar’s military yesterday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.

The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter a widespread armed struggle against its rule, which began in February 2021 when it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. More than 3,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed since then by security forces.

A witness said that a fighter jet dropped bombs directly into a crowd of people who were gathering at 8am for the opening of a local office of the country’s opposition movement outside Pazigyi village in Sagaing region’s Kanbalu township. The area is about 110km north of Mandalay, the country’s second largest city.

About half-an-hour later, a helicopter appeared and fired at the site, said the witness, who asked not to be identified because he feared punishment by the authorities.

Initial reports put the death toll at around 50, but later tallies reported by independent media raised it to about 100. It was impossible to independently confirm details of the incident because reporting is restricted by the military government.

“I was standing a short distance from the crowd when a friend of mine contacted me on the phone about the approach of a fighter jet,” the witness said.

“The jet dropped bombs directly on the crowd, and I jumped into a nearby ditch and hid. A few moments later, when I stood up and looked around, I saw people cut to pieces and dead in the smoke. The office building was destroyed by fire. About 30 people were injured. While the wounded were being transported, a helicopter arrived and shot more people.”

About 150 people had gathered for the opening ceremony, and women and 20-30 children were among the dead, he said, adding that those killed also included leaders of locally formed anti-government armed groups and other opposition organisations.

“This act by the terrorist military is yet another example of their indiscriminate use of extreme force against innocent civilians, constituting a war crime,” the opposition National Unity Government (NUG) said.

The NUG calls itself the country’s legitimate government. The office being opened was part of its administrative network.

The military government’s spokesperson, Major General Zaw Min Tun, acknowledged in a statement to state television that the ceremony had been attacked, but accused anti-government forces in the area of carrying out a violent campaign of terror.

He said the People’s Defence Forces – the armed wing of the NUG – had terrorised residents into supporting them. He added there was evidence the attack had set off secondary blasts of explosives hidden by the People’s Defence Forces around the site.

In response to accusations of abuses, the military government often accuses pro-democracy forces of terrorism. But analysts for the UN and non-governmental organisations have gathered credible evidence of large-scale human rights abuses by the army, including the burning of entire villages and displacement of more than a million people, triggering a humanitarian crisis.