Huawei boss given hero’s welcome in China on release

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou waves as she steps out of a charter plane at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. Ms Wanzhou had been detained in Canada for the last three years. Photo: Jin Liwang/Xinhua via Reuters

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou received a hero’s welcome as she returned to China this weekend after a three-year detention in Canada, with Beijing portraying her release in a prisoner swap as a major diplomatic coup.

In an image welcoming home Ms Meng, who has been dubbed the Princess of Huawei during her time in jail, China’s official Xinhua News Agency boasted that her arrest was because of “a rising China. So was her release!”

State newspaper the Global Times said her release had “effectively safeguarded China’s national dignity”.

Ms Meng, Huawei’s chief financial officer, arrived home to a red-carpet welcome on Saturday, after US prosecutors agreed to end a bank fraud case against her, securing the release of two Canadians held in China.

In images broadcast by state media, she stepped off a plane in the southern city of Shenzhen, where the headquarters of Huawei is located, where she was met by dozens of people waving Chinese flags and presented with flowers.

“Finally, I’m back home,” she said, to cheers.

Xinhua emphasised the Chinese government’s “unremitting efforts” for her return.

“Thank you, the party and the government for your care for me,” Ms Meng said.

“Every moment during the past three years when I was stranded overseas, I could feel the strength and warmth given by the party, the motherland and the Chinese people. President Xi cares about the safety of each and every Chinese citizen.”

Ms Meng was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on a US warrant and indicted on bank and wire fraud charges for allegedly misleading HSBC in 2013 about the company’s business dealings in Iran, in what has become a major point of tension between the US and China.

Reuters reported on Friday that the US had reached a deferred prosecution agreement with Ms Meng, but the Justice Department said it is continuing to prepare for trial against Huawei.

Jean-Pierre Cabestan, professor of political science at Hong Kong Baptist University, said: “I think China is going to turn Meng Wanzhou’s release into a big victory, a diplomatic victory.” However, experts warned that the swap could set a dangerous precedent.

In an apparent attempt to play down accusations of hostage diplomacy, there was notably less coverage in China of the release of the Canadians, who were detained shortly after Ms Meng in what was seen as retaliation by China.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were arrested in China in December 2018, days after Canadian authorities arrested Ms Meng.

While Ms Meng was permitted to remain under house arrest – living in her multimillion-dollar home in Vancouver – as court proceedings between the US, Canada and China played out for nearly three years, the Canadians were held in a Chinese prison on charges of espionage.

Mr Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, had been working for a think tank when he was detained. Mr Spavor had been living in Dandong when he was arrested, working to facilitate investment and tourism in North Korea.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the two Canadians, known as “the two Michaels”, would be arriving in Canada early yesterday.

