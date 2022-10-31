Howls of grief as victims of Seoul Halloween crush are named

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday. Photo: Lee Ji-eun/Yonhap via AP

Nathan Taverniti first started to worry for his life at around 10pm on Saturday night. Huge crowds were pouring into Seoul’s fashionable Itaewon district for Halloween celebrations, and the Australian tourist and his three companions found themselves pinned tightly together.

Ahead of him, a group of girls fell down but the area was too packed to help them back up to their feet.

“There were waves of people coming in from both sides,” Mr Taverniti told The Daily Telegraph, as he recalled the opening moments of a tragedy that has now cost at least 153 lives.

“I turned around and told the crowd, ‘You can’t come this way, people are dying’, because I already knew how bad it was,” he said.

In the mayhem, Mr Taverniti, who was travelling in South Korea with a 23-year-old female friend, lost sight of her and two other young party-goers.

He somehow managed to crawl free from the crush and searched frantically for his friends. Two were injured and are now in hospital. The young woman he was travelling with did not make it.

“It took another few hours until I saw my friend and she was dead,” he said, breaking down in sobs.

“I was there for four hours trying to give them her details because she didn’t have her ID or her phone on her; I saw her body come down and it was covered with a blanket and I had to go and check if it was her,” he said.

Mr Taverniti’s grief was replicated within families across South Korea and around the world yesterday after one of the most deadly crowd stampedes in recent years.

Alongside the dead, at least 82 people are injured, many critically so, after they become trapped in the narrow streets and alleyways of Itaewon, a district known for its neon-lit nightlife and annual Hallowe’en celebrations.

Most of the victims were in their teens, 20s and 30s. Many were women. Among them were 19 foreigners from countries including the United States, Australia, China, Iran, Norway and Uzbekistan.

As world leaders sent messages of support and condolence, South Korea continued its search for missing people.

It has started an investigation into how an event that should have been a carefree Saturday night out ended up claiming so many lives.

“The most important thing is to determine the cause of the accident and prevent similar accidents,” said Yoon Suk-yeol, the South Korean president, as he visited the site of the disaster yesterday to express his grief and announce a period of national mourning.

Social media posts suggested the authorities were initially overwhelmed. Footage shows civilians alongside medical staff trying to give CPR to casualties lying on the road.

The district of Itaewon is centred along one long street lined with bars. More bars and nightclubs dot the area’s tiny alleyways and a parallel narrow street. An estimated 100,000 revellers were reported to have converged on the district, eager to celebrate the first Halloween since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted. The scale of the numbers overwhelmed the quaint, steep streets.

Videos of the crush show looks of panic on people’s faces, while screams can be heard above the bar music. In one, a man desperately climbs up the wall of a pub to escape the stampede.

Many people interviewed later said they feared for their lives as their arms became pinned to their sides, they struggled to breathe and had no choice but to move with the flow of the crowd.

Seoul’s authorities say the first call for help came at 10.15pm, with emergency responders arriving minutes later. The worst point of the crush appears to have been in a narrow alleyway near the Hamilton Hotel.

Three US soldiers told AFP they leapt on to a ledge as the alleyway became a death trap with people further up trying to force their way down to a jammed street. “Everyone just fell on top of each other like dominoes,” said Jarmil Taylor (40). “There were people on top of people. It was layers of people. People in the file were panicking, which made the situation worse.”

Mr Taylor’s friend, Dane Beathard (32), said all the crushed people were in the front, adding that at its worst point it was a “15ft layer of people”.

He added: “We helped pull people out all night... it was a long time for people stuck in there not to breathe.”

