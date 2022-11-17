| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

How ‘Dexter-inspired’ Indian murderer was tracked down by victim’s friend

Screengrab from a video that shows the culprit, 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala in police custody Photo: Aaj Tak/YouTube Expand

Close

Screengrab from a video that shows the culprit, 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala in police custody Photo: Aaj Tak/YouTube

Screengrab from a video that shows the culprit, 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala in police custody Photo: Aaj Tak/YouTube

Screengrab from a video that shows the culprit, 28-year-old Aftab Ameen Poonawala in police custody Photo: Aaj Tak/YouTube

Maroosha Muzaffar

A college friend’s alertness is being seen as the reason behind the arrest of a man who allegedly murdered and dismembered his girlfriend in India — a case that has renewed the debate on women’s safety in the subcontinent.

When Shradhha Walker’s texts stopped in May and messages first remained unanswered, and then wouldn’t go through, her college friend Rajat Shukla began to worry about her safety.

Most Watched

Privacy