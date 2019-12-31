Hong Kong protesters vow to target New Year's celebrations

Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop With You" are set for today in areas including the party district of Lan Kwai Fong, the picturesque Victoria Harbour, and popular shopping malls, according to notices on social media.

A pro-democracy march on January 1 has been given police permission and will start from a large park in bustling Causeway Bay and end in the central business district.

Organisers Civil Human Rights Front were behind the peaceful million-plus marches in June and held a mass protest earlier in December, which they said around 800,000 people attended.

"On New Year's Day, we need to show our solidarity ... to resist the government. We hope Hong Kong people will come onto the streets for Hong Kong's future," said Jimmy Sham, a leader of the group.

The protests began in June in response to a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Police said they would deploy crowd control patrols today and urged marchers tomorrow to remain peaceful.

"If you use violence, you will not get public support. We, police, will do all we can to arrest you," Tang said.

Intensity

The demonstrations planned for new year follow a pick up in clashes since Christmas Eve, when riot police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters following scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district.

While the protests - now in their seventh month - have lessened in intensity and size in recent weeks, marches or rallies continue to occur almost daily.

Hundreds of people gathered in the central district last night to remember people who have been killed or injured during the protests.

More than 2,000 protesters have been injured since June.

While there is no official count of deaths, student Chow Tsz-lok died after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally in November. Multiple suicides have been linked to the movement.

"For most Hong Kong people, Christmas and New Year's don't mean anything to us anymore," said Roger Mak, a 35-year-old who attended yesterday's rally.

"What we're fighting for is our future," he said, adding that he planned to attend both protests scheduled this week.

Police arrested 34 over the weekend and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China.

More than 6,000 protesters have been arrested since challenges began to the extradition bill, seen as an example of meddling by Beijing in freedoms promised to the special administrative region when Britain returned Hong Kong to China in 1997.

