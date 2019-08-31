Hong Kong police fire water cannons, rounds of tear gas at anti-government protesters

Hong Kong police fired rounds of tear gas and briefly fired blue-dyed water from cannons on Saturday outside the local headquarters of the China People's Liberation Army to try to disperse anti-government protesters.

Large crowds of protesters are marching in central Hong Kong near the Chinese government's main office and other locations in the city.

Demonstrators take cover during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The black-shirted protesters have already taken over parts of major roads and intersections.

Authorities had previously turned down an application for a march to the Chinese government office to mark the fifth anniversary of a decision by China's ruling Communist Party against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong.

Water cannon spraying blue dye at the crowds pic.twitter.com/Ji8IPxonJo — Antony Dapiran (@antd) August 31, 2019

Police have erected barriers, brought out two water cannon trucks and deployed at various locations in riot gear in anticipation of unauthorised protests.

The march was not permitted by authorities, but protesters took to the streets anyway in the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations.

Democratic Party MP Lam Cheuk-ting said Hong Kong citizens would keep fighting for their rights and freedoms despite the arrests of several prominent activists and politicians in the past two days, including activist Joshua Wong.

The protests were sparked by a now-shelved extradition bill. Protesters are demanding its full withdrawal, as well as democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality in pitched battles with hard-line demonstrators.

Demonstrators take cover as police fires tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Mr Lam said: "I do believe the government deliberately arrested several leaders of the democratic camp to try to threaten Hong Kong people not to come out to fight against the evil law."

In what was advertised as a Christian protest, about 1,000 people marched to a Methodist church and police headquarters. They alternated between singing hymns and chanting the slogans of the pro-democracy movement.

Demonstrators take cover as police fires tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An online flyer for the demonstration called it a "prayer for sinners", and featured images of a Christian cross and embattled Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who had proposed the extradition bill.

Authorities rejected an application from the Civil Human Rights Front, the organiser of pro-democracy marches that have drawn upward of a million people this summer, for a march to the Chinese government office.

Demonstrators take cover as police fires tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Police said that while previous marches have started peacefully, they have increasingly degenerated into violence.

The standing committee of China's legislature ruled on August 31 2014 that Hong Kong residents could elect their leader directly, but that the candidates would have to be approved by a nominating committee.

The decision failed to satisfy democracy advocates in the city and led to the 79-day long Occupy Central protests that autumn, in which demonstrators camped out on major streets in the financial district and other parts of Hong Kong.

The participants in the religious march on Saturday were peaceful and mostly older than the younger protesters who have led this summer's movement and, in some cases, blocked streets and battled police with bricks, sticks and petrol bombs.

Crumpled pieces of of paper lie on the ground from a banner, celebrating 70 years of the Chinese government, vandalized by protestors in central Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Religious meetings do not require police approval, though authorities said late on Friday that organisers of a procession with more than 30 people must notify police.

The government shut down streets and subway service near the Chinese government's office, about three miles west of the religious march.

Police said: "A public event is expected on Hong Kong Island this afternoon which may cause severe disruptions.

Pro-democracy protestors stand beside a Chinese flag with golden stars arranged in the shape of a swastika in Hong Kong, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"Text messages have been sent to alert members of the public to mind their personal safety."

