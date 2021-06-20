Hong Kong newspaper sales soar after arrests

'Apple Daily' in Hong Kong is massively ramping up its print run after a Chinese crackdown

Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily increased its print run more than six-fold to satisfy demand on Friday — after police raided the pro-democracy newspaper and arrested five executives.

It printed 500,000 copies, compared with 80,000 on Thursday. Apple Daily said that Hong Kongers queued up at stands from midnight.

The front page carried photos of the five staff who were arrested.

Police claimed dozens of reports dating back to 2019 have potentially violated the National Security Law.

They charged two of the five executives, identified by Apple Daily as editor-in-chief Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-Hung, with collusion with a foreign country.

The newspaper said that the other three remain under investigation.

Police also said they would prosecute three companies related to Apple Daily for the same offence after freezing HK$18m (€1.9m) of assets.

It was the second time the police have raided the paper’s headquarters since last August. Media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist and the paper’s founder, is serving jail for attending illegal assemblies.

Despite the print run, Apple Daily said newsstands still sold out. The paper said some people bought several copies to show support.

A restaurant owner, who bought 300 copies to distribute to customers, said it was “for freedom”.

Resident Lisa Cheung said: “Buying a copy is all we can do. When the law cannot protect Hong Kong people any more, we are only left to do what we can.”

Another resident, who only wanted to be identified by his second name, Tsang, said he went to a vendor around midnight and bought a few copies.

He told Singapore channel CNA: “You never know when this newspaper will die. As Hong Kongers, we need to preserve the history. Hang in there as long as we can. Although the road is rough, we still need to walk it, as there’s no other road.”