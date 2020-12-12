Hong Kong media mogul faces life in jail for 'collusion'

Jimmy Lai, the media tycoon and longtime backer of Hong Kong’s struggle for democracy, faces life in prison after he was charged yesterday with “collusion with a foreign country” under Beijing’s new national security law.

Mr Lai, who was arrested by investigators in August, is the fourth and most high-profile person charged under the security law, which seeks to eradicate dissent in Hong Kong by curtailing constitutional rights, including free speech. He has been in detention for a week for allegedly flouting terms of his office lease, and turned 73 in jail on Tuesday.

The billionaire has become a prime target of the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to silence its critics, some of whom fled abroad as its crackdown on Hong Kong intensified this year. He was previously arrested in February, then in April and again in August, the latter occasion under the security law that took effect in late June.

The case against Mr Lai heightened an environment of fear in the former British colony, where China’s increasingly tight control has become a point of contention in Beijing’s disputes with the West.

“As a well-known public figure in Hong Kong, Lai’s arrest sends a shock to many Hong Kongers,” said Ma Ngok, a political scientist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. “Under present tensions between the US and China, Lai’s arrest will also become an international case.”

In August, police officers from a newly established national security unit of the Hong Kong police swept across the city in an hours-long operation, arresting 10 people including Mr Lai, his sons and executives at Next Digital, his media company.

Read More

The arrests were accompanied by a raid on the newsroom of Apple Daily, the pro-democracy newspaper published by Next Digital, where nearly 200 officers rifled through papers, shut journalists out of their workplace and carted off boxes of evidence. Mr Lai’s case will be heard in court today.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, told the United Nations Human Rights Council earlier this year that the security law – which criminalises vaguely worded offenses such as secession and foreign collusion – would not be retroactive.

Police said yesterday that Mr Lai has been charged with “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” but did not provide details of his alleged crime.

Chinese state media has branded Mr Lai, who became a leading critic of the Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, a traitor and an enemy of the state.

The businessman, who founded Apple Daily with his own money in support of Hong Kong’s democracy movement, has long-standing relationships on Capitol Hill. He has lobbied Washington for support in preserving Hong Kong’s autonomy and relative freedoms compared with the Chinese mainland.

This week, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser to US President-elect Joe Biden, tweeted that he is “deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong”.



(© Washington Post)

Read More

Irish Independent