Hong Kong arrests Cardinal Zen (90) and colleagues for ‘security breaches’

Hong Kong authorities have reportedly arrested a 90-year-old Roman Catholic cardinal, a singer and two others on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security.

Cardinal Joseph Zen, singer Denise Ho, lawyer Margaret Ng and scholar Hui Po-keung were detained by Hong Kong’s National Security Police, the UK-based human rights group Hong Kong Watch said.

The arrests were apparently related to their roles as trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund, which provided legal aid to people who took part in 2019 pro-democracy protests that were quashed by security forces, the group said.

The fund closed in 2021, it said.

Scores of pro-democracy activists have been arrested under a sweeping national security law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.

The city’s independent media have been gutted and its legislature reorganised to pack it with Beijing loyalists.

Cardinal Zen, the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, is a fierce critic of China and has condemned the Vatican’s 2018 agreement with Beijing over bishop nominations, which he has said was a sell-out of underground Christians in China.

The Vatican did not immediately respond when asked for comment on his reported arrest.

Ms Ho has also been outspoken in her advocacy of civil and political rights.

Her manager, Jelly Cheng, confirmed Ms Ho’s arrest but said she had no other information.

Mr Hui was arrested at Hong Kong’s international airport as he sought to leave the city, Hong Kong Watch said.

“Today’s arrests signal beyond a doubt that Beijing intends to intensify its crackdown on basic rights and freedoms in Hong Kong,” said the group’s chief executive Benedict Rogers.

“We urge the international community to shine a light on this brutal crackdown and call for the immediate release of these activists,” Mr Rogers said.

Several leading Hong Kong activists have fled to Taiwan, Britain or elsewhere, while thousands of other Hong Kongers have chosen to leave the city, raising concerns about the economic future of the Asian financial centre of 7.4 million people.

The arrests follow the selection on Sunday of Hong Kong’s new leader John Lee, a hard-line former security chief who ran unopposed in a process controlled by Beijing.

The European Union and foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – condemned the election as fundamentally undemocratic and a betrayal of the “one country, two systems” principle under which Hong Kong was supposed to retain its own political, legal and economic system for 50 years after the end of British colonial rule.

Meanwhile, China has defended sticking to its strict zero-Covid approach, calling critical remarks from the head of the World Health Organisation “irresponsible”.

The response from the foreign ministry came after WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been discussing with Chinese experts the need for a different approach in light of new knowledge about the virus.

“When we talk about the ‘zero-Covid’, we don’t think that it’s sustainable, considering the behaviour of the virus now and what we anticipate in the future,” Mr Tedros said.

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a daily briefing yesterday: “We hope that relevant people can view China’s policy of epidemic prevention and control objectively and rationally, get more knowledge about the facts and refrain from making irresponsible remarks.”

“The Chinese government’s policy of epidemic prevention and control can stand the test of history, and our prevention and control measures are scientific and effective,” Mr Zhao said.

“China is one of the most successful countries in epidemic prevention and control in the world, which is obvious to all of the international community.”