Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong released from prison

Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has been released from prison.

Wong's release from the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Facility on Monday came as student demonstrators and police faced of downtown following a massive protest on Sunday.

Wong, 22, served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests advocating a more democratic elections process in the former British colony.

Wong's sentence was reduced to two months from three because he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The young activist won an appeal of a separate conviction and six-month sentence for unlawful assembly and released after spending more than two months in prison in that case.

Hello world and hello freedom. I have just been released from prison. GO HONG KONG!! Withdraw the extradition bill. Carrie Lam step down. Drop all political prosecutions! — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 (@joshuawongcf) June 17, 2019

Press Association