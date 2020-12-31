Hong Kong 10 imprisoned for failed bid to flee city crackdown

Pro-democracy supporters call for the release of the activists outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu

A Chinese court has jailed 10 Hong Kongers caught at sea while attempting to flee the crackdown in their city.

The sentences are a warning shot to other pro-democracy protesters hoping to escape arrest.

They are part of a group known as the Hong Kong 12, whose desperate escape and capture by China’s coastguard in August raised anxiety over Beijing’s increasingly punitive response to dissent in the Chinese territory.

A notice from the Yantian People’s Procuratorate in Shenzhen said Tang Kai Yin (31) had been sentenced to three years and fined about €2,450 for organising an illegal border crossing.

Another defendant, Quinn Moon (33) was sentenced to two years and fined about €1,900. The remaining eight were given seven months in prison and fines of €1,220 for participating in the crossing.

The court said it took into account “the circumstances of each defendant’s crime, its harmful consequences and their admission of guilt.” It did not say where the defendants would serve their sentences.

A notice from the court said it would not pursue cases against two in the group who were minors when charged with illegally crossing the border. Hong Kong’s police force confirmed the pair had returned to the city.

The 12, aged between 16 and 33 when they were detained, were affiliated with the pro-democracy protest movement that gripped the Asian financial centre last year

Fearing persecution under a sweeping new national security law imposed by Beijing to stamp out demonstrations, the group took a speedboat from a small fishing village with the aim of reaching Taiwan on August 23.

They were detained a few hours later in Chinese waters and held in Shenzhen. On Monday, 10 of the group were put on trial in a barricaded courthouse where diplomats, family members and foreign journalists were barred entry.

The case, coming on the heels of the contentious security law, is likely to have a further chilling effect on a city previously known for its vibrant protest culture and protection of civil liberties.

Vaguely defined crimes such as “secession” and “foreign interference” are punished with heavy prison sentences and the possibility of trial in Chinese courts. Activists and pro-democracy campaigners face the stark choice of remaining in Hong Kong, awaiting likely arrest, or fleeing abroad.

“This episode will create an atmosphere of terror among dissidents and activists,” said Ho-Fung Hung, a professor of political economy at Johns Hopkins University. “This episode indicates the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are serious about finding ways to stem the flight of Hong Kong people fearing arrest.”

Human rights advocates, lawyers and foreign diplomats have said the detained Hong Kongers are at risk of torture and mistreatment in China’s opaque judicial system.

Families of the defendants said the 12 were barred from choosing their own lawyers and have not been able to independently contact their relatives.

The EU has called for the “immediate release” of all 12.

“The defendants’ rights to a fair trial and due process – in accordance with international human rights law and as provided by China’s Criminal Procedure Law – have not been respected,,” it said.