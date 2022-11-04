Go nuclear and Kim Jong-Un regime will end, US and allies warn North Korea after missiles fired into sea

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korea's defence minister Lee Jong-sup visit Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on November 3, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters

The US and South Korea jointly warned North Korea yesterday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un’s regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.

North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles over the last two days in response to US-South Korean military exercises that began on Monday.

The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and further frayed the nerves of a population already mourning the loss of more than 150 people at a horrific Halloween crowd crush.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean defence minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting yesterday at the Pentagon, released a joint statement saying they “strongly condemned” North Korea’s escalating military flexing, including ballistic missile test launches, multiple rocket launches and coastal artillery.

Any use of nuclear weapons, including lower-yield tactical nuclear devices against Seoul or other regional allies such as Japan, would “result in the end of Kim Jong Un regime by the overwhelming and decisive response of the alliance,” Mr Lee said at a joint news conference with Mr Austin.

The US and South Korea “will work on response options towards all possible nuclear use scenarios” by North Korea, Mr Lee said.

Mr Austin said North Korea’s increased aggression would not result in more US troops or assets, such as an additional aircraft carrier, being permanently relocated to the region but that Mr Kim would see a greater US military presence rotating there.

In September the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan visited Korea for the first time in five years, Mr Austin said.

Mr Kim will “see assets move in and out,” he added.

In its launches yesterday, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing swift condemnation from the White House, which accused Pyongyang of “destabilising the security situation in the region”.

The US and South Korea announced that the Vigilant Storm military exercise, which was scheduled to run through today, would be extended indefinitely.

Tensions between the US and North Korea have also increased over newly declassified reports that it is providing artillery for Russia to use against Ukraine.

North Korea was shipping an undisclosed number of artillery shells to Russia but “trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

North Korea has reacted to past US-South Korean military drills with missile tests, which was one reason former president Donald Trump called for the exercises to cease for more than a year as he unsuccessfully negotiated with the North Korean leader to end his pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Large-scale South Korean-US military exercises resumed this year.

Vigilant Storm – which involves more than 1,600 US and South Korean flights involving about 240 war planes – is the largest such exercise to date.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the North’s Workers’ Party who is considered a confidant of Mr Kim, has called the US-South Korean air force drills “aggressive and provocative”.

“If the US and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against (North Korea) without any fear, the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay,” Mr Pak said, in apparent reference to his country’s nuclear weapons.

North Korea has adopted a law authorising the pre-emptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations.