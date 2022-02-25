Glassy particles found on moon astound scientists

China’s Yutu-2 rover has discovered several mysterious, translucent glass particles on the far side of the moon, which scientists say are unlike any mineral they had previously discovered on the lunar surface.

In a new study, published in the journal Science Bulletin, researchers examined images taken by the panorama camera onboard the rover and found many centimetre-sized spherical and dumbbell-shaped glassy globules.

“The globules simply blow our mind, since they are so unique on the moon,” Dr Zhiyong Xiao, study leader from Sun Yat-sen University in China, said in a statement.

While researchers, including Apollo astronauts, have found and assessed minerals on the moon like tektite and microtektites formed by impacts with asteroids, meteorites, and other space rocks, they said that these are mostly “dark, opaque, and clast-rich”.

Researchers say the globules are “well consistent” with formation from impacts, indicating the glasses formed from iron-poor base materials.

Since these minerals could be quite common on the lunar surface, scientists say they could be resources to produce glasses in-situ when human bases are constructed on the moon in the future.

