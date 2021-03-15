Four protesters killed as Myanmar police continue violent crackdown

At least four people were shot dead during protests in Myanmar as security forces continued their violent crackdown against dissent following last month’s military coup.

Two of the victims were killed in Yangon, the country’s largest city. One of them was shot in the head and another in the abdomen.

A third person died yesterday in the northern city of Hpakant when police fired into a crowd of demonstrators, local media reported. A fourth victim, a woman, died after being shot in the head in the country’s second-largest city Mandalay a s security forces cleared the streets.

In Yangon, video posted on social media showed crowds of people, some wearing hard hats and gas masks, running down a street amid sounds of gunfire. The demonstrators quickly sprayed vapou r from fire extinguishers as they retreated.

The use of fire extinguishers – common now in protests across the country – is intended to smother tear gas and also create a screen that makes it harder for police to pursue or shoot

demonstrators.

There were also reports of injuries from live rounds and rubber bullets in other parts of Yangon, including Insein district, where billows of black smoke could be seen after security forces reportedly set roadblocks on fire.

On Saturday, the civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military leaders who seized power in the February 1 coup.

Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted government and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s political party, addressed the public for the first time since the coup.

“This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he said in a video posted online.

Online Editors