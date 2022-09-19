Four million people urged to leave their homes after huge typhoon hits Japan

A local walks on the street in heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Kagoshima on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu. Photo: Reuters

Four million people were urged to evacuate their homes in southern Japan as a powerful typhoon slammed ashore, pounding the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralysing ground and air transportation.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Typhoon Nanmadol was heading north after making landfall in Kagoshima city on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu. It was bringing with it maximum winds of 162kmh and is forecast to reach Tokyo tomorrow.

The weather agency predicted as much as 50cm of rainfall by midday today, warning of flooding and landslides.

It also warned residents in the affected area of “unprecedented” levels of powerful winds and waves, urging them to evacuate early.

Storm and high-wave warnings were in effect in Kagoshima, where residents were told to stay inside stable buildings on the second floor or higher, if it was deemed a safer option than going to evacuation centres.

More than 12,000 people took shelter at evacuation centres. In neighbouring Miyazaki, about 8,000 people had left their homes.

Hundreds of domestic flights in and out of the region have been cancelled and more are planned to be grounded in western Japan until tomorrow as the typhoon heads north-east, according to Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways.

Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast yesterday as it unleashed landslides, knocked out the entire power grid and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around.

Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 76cm possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

“The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi.

“I urge people to stay in their homes,” said William Miranda Torres, mayor of the northern town of Caguas, where at least one large landslide was reported, with water rushing down a big slab of broken asphalt and into a gully.

The storm also washed away a bridge in the central mountain town of Utuado that police say was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017.

Fiona was centred 15km west of Mayaguez with maximum sustained winds of 140kmh, according to the US National Hurricane Centre. It was ­moving to the north-west at 15kmh.

Fiona struck on the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which hit Puerto Rico 33 years ago as a Category 3 storm.

The storm’s clouds covered the entire island and tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 220km from Fiona’s centre.

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the US territory as the eye of the storm approached the island’s south-west corner.

Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution, said bad weather, including winds of 120kmh, had disrupted transmission lines, leading to “a blackout on all the island.”

“Current weather conditions are extremely dangerous and are hindering our capacity to evaluate the complete situation,” it said, adding that it could take several days to fully restore power.