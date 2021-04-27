Former US president Barack Obama left appalled at ‘heartbreaking violence’ used by Myanmar military in coup

Message: An anti-coup protester holds a placard during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: APHi C

Former US President Barack Obama, who championed engagement with Myanmar’s military while in office to promote democratic change, said yesterday he was “appalled by heartbreaking violence” it had used against civilians after retaking power in a coup.

In a rare statement, Mr Obama said he supported efforts by the Biden administration and like-minded countries to impose sanctions on Myanmar’s generals.

“The military’s illegitimate and brutal effort to impose its will after a decade of greater freedoms will clearly never be accepted by the people and should not be accepted by the wider world,” he said in the statement posted on Twitter.

“Myanmar’s neighbours should recognise that a murderous regime rejected by the people will only bring greater instability, humanitarian crisis, and the risk of a failed state,” he added.

Mr Obama urged those in Myanmar who sought a democratic future to “continue to forge solidarity across ethnic and religious groups”.

“These are dark times, but I have been moved by the unity, resilience, and commitment to democratic values demonstrated by so many Burmese, which offers hope for the kind of future Myanmar can have through leaders who respect the will of the people,” the former president said.

Myanmar security forces shot dead a man in the second city of Mandalay, national media reported, two days after Southeast Asian leaders said they had reached consensus with the junta on ending violence.

Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc’s push to end Myanmar’s post-coup crisis.

The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Sunday and others were wounded, Myanmar media reported.

Mizzima news service also said a woman had been shot dead on a motorcycle in the southern town of Dawei.

An activist monitoring group says more than 750 people have been killed by security forces as the generals unleashed lethal force in the face of sustained protests against their February 1 coup.

Scattered protests took place in Myanmar’s big cities on Sunday, a day after Senior General Min Aung Hlaing reached an agreement at a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Indonesia on steps to bring peace.The junta chief did not submit to calls for the release of political prisoners.

A civil disobedience campaign of strikes has crippled the economy and raised the prospect of food shortages, international aid agencies have warned.

Pro-democracy activists have called for an intensification of their efforts by refusing to pay electricity bills and agricultural loans, and for children to stop going to school.

“All of us, people in townships, wards and then regions and states must work together to make a successful boycott against the military junta,” activist Khant Wai Phyo said in a speech at a protest in the central town of Monywa on Sunday. “We don’t participate in their systems, we don’t co-operate with them.”

A spokesman for the coup leadership did not answer calls seeking comment.

Hundreds of protesters were on the streets in several towns yesterday, media reported. There were no immediate reports of violence.

Activists criticised the agreement that came out of the ASEAN meeting, a so-called five-point consensus that included an end to violence, starting a dialogue among all parties, accepting aid, and appointing a special ASEAN envoy who would be allowed to visit Myanmar.

The military has not officially commented on the outcome of the meeting but the state broadcaster, citing the ruling military council in its main bulletin, said: “Some of the facts from ASEAN are a good contribution so we will ­consider that.”

The agreement did not mention the release of a reported 3,431 people who have been detained for opposing the ­February 1 coup. political prisoners although the statement said the meeting heard calls for their release. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group says 3,431 people are in detention for opposing the coup.

Suu Kyi, 75, has been charged with various offences including violating a colonial-era official secrets act that could see her jailed for 14 years.

She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and has led Myanmar’s struggle against military rule for decades. Her party won a second term in November.

The election commission said the vote was fair but the military said fraud at the polls had forced it to seize power.

Suu Kyi appeared via video link for a hearing in her case on Monday and again asked the court that she be allowed to meet her lawyers in person, a member of her legal team said.

Police told the court they had referred her request to higher authorities and were “working on it step by step”, lawyer Min Min Soe told Reuters.

Suu Kyi looked healthy but appeared to have lost weight, he said.

She has only been allowed to talk to her lawyers via video link in the presence of security officials and it is not known if she is even aware of the turmoil that has engulfed the country since the military seized power.

Her lawyers have said the charges against her were trumped up. The next hearing is on May 10.