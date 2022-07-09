Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe assassinated while making campaign speech

A woman prays at the site outside of Yamato-Saidaiji Station where Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot earlier today during an election campaign on July 08, 2022 in Nara, Japan.

A police officer seizes a man, believed to have shot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Nara

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lies on the ground after he was shot during an election campaign in Nara, western Japan July 8, 2022 in this photo taken by The Asahi Shimbun. Image pixelated at source

Shinzo Abe, post-war Japan’s longest serving prime minister, has died in hospital after being shot during a campaign rally yesterday.

Mr Abe (67) was speaking at the event outside a train station in Nara when he was shot twice from behind by a man wielding what police said was a home-made gun. Authorities said the bullets struck him in the neck and left collarbone.

He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead five and a half hours later.

Mr Abe had been delivering a campaign speech for tomorrow’s upper house elections at an event in the city when witnesses heard two shots ring out at about 11.30am local time. Fumio Kishida, Japan’s current prime minister and Mr Abe’s protege, said the murder had left him “speechless”.

“Elections are being held. This is the very foundation of democracy and such an event took place,” he told reporters at an emotional press conference. “I would like to use the harshest words to condemn this unforgivable act.”

Footage captured by NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, showed Mr Abe being obscured from view and security officials struggling with a man on the ground. Another video showed a puff of smoke behind Mr Abe.

“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” one witness told NHK.

“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke. After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage,” she added.

Mr Abe immediately collapsed. He later was seen lying on his back with blood on his white shirt while a bystander tried to administer CPR.

The suspected attacker, wearing a khaki T-shirt and trousers and carrying a large black gun, was tackled to the ground and arrested by close protection officers. Police later identified the suspect as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara and a former member of Japan’s Maritime Self Defence force.

A senior police officer in Japan’s Nara region told reporters: “The suspect stated that he held a grudge against a particular organisation, and that he committed the crime because he believed former prime minister Abe had a connection to it.”

Asked why police believed the weapon was home-made, the officer said: “That’s the suspect’s assertion, and we have determined that [the gun] is clearly handmade in appearance, although our analysis is ongoing.”

Police declined to give details of the “particular organisation” mentioned by the suspect, but several Japanese media outlets described it as a religious group.

According to a report in Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun, Yamagami also made nonsensical statements after his arrest, leading police to question his mental state.

Yamagami told police that he did not “hold any grudge against the former prime minister’s political beliefs”, state broadcaster NHK reported.

Photographs from the scene showed a crude device consisting of two metal pipes taped to a plank of wood and a battery that may have been used to ignite the propellant charge.

Weapons experts said the smoke plume suggested the weapon used black powder, a type of gunpowder, and improvised bullets rather than factory-made rounds.

Police said they found several more improvised weapons at the suspect’s house. Officers were seen removing a nine-barrelled contraption that also appeared to be wired to battery.

Mr Kishida said the shooter’s motives remained unknown but that a link with upcoming legislative elections this weekend could not be ruled out.

He confirmed that upper house election would continue as planned.

The attack on a man who may be Japan’s best-known politician happened despite low levels of violent crime and tough gun laws.

It was the first assassination of a Japanese premier since 1936, when two former prime ministers were murdered in a failed military coup.

Since then, political violence has been relatively rare. In 2007, the mayor of Nagasaki was shot and killed by a yakuza gangster. In 1960, the head of the Japan Socialist Party was assassinated by a Right-wing youth with a samurai sword.

Mr Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

He was the son of a wealthy political family – his father was a foreign minister and his grandfather a prime minister – and remained a force in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party even after he retired.

He was best known for “Abenomics”, a policy of aggressive spending and quantitative easing.

World leaders past and present expressed shock and sadness at Abe’s murder.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “brutal and cowardly murder,” adding that a “wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.”

In Asia, the top Philippine diplomat, Enrique Manalo, remembered Abe and said he would be “very much missed.”

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the killing an act of “terrorism” during an election period, that attacked “the very foundation of democracy.”

He also sent a letter of condolence to Abe’s wife, Akie Abe. Seoul has historically had a tense relationship with Tokyo – Japan colonised Korea between 1910 and 1945 – but Yoon has sought to develop closer ties since taking office.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Abe a “dear friend” and said India would observe a national day of mourning “as a mark of our deepest respect.”

Wary of an assertive China, Abe developed close ties between Japan, Asia’s richest democracy, and India, the region’s most populous.

He was a vocal proponent of the Quad, an informal network of Japan, India, Australia and the US that is viewed as a counterweight to China.

A spokesperson at the Chinese Embassy in Japan said Abe had “made contributions towards improving China-Japan relations during his term,” Reuters reported.

President Biden said he was “stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news.”

